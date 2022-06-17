City of Round Rock to host job fair June 23

The City of Round Rock is hosting an in-person job fair to fill critical vacancies in city departments.

Job seekers will have opportunities to meet face-to-face with city representatives regarding openings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 at the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Attendees are invited to bring copies of their resume.

Round Rock has a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental and vision insurance, Texas Municipal Retirement System retirement, Flexible Spending Accounts, Deferred Compensation, an Employee Assistance Program and more.

About 40 job titles currently have openings, and include a wide range of positions such as Police and Fire Cadets, IT Security Analyst, Behavioral Health Specialist, Engineer Associate, Building Inspector, Equipment Operator, Traffic Signal Specialist, Food and Beverage Shift Manager, Parks Development Specialist, Event Assistant, Mechanic, Bus Driver, Parks, Street and Utilities Maintenance and more.

For a full list of job openings and to apply, visit roundrocktexas.gov/jobs.