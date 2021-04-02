City of San Marcos entering stage one drought restrictions

The City of San Marcos is entering stage one drought restrictions this weekend. The restrictions go into effect on Sunday, April 4 at noon.

Stage one drought restrictions limit the use of sprinklers to one day per week on a designated weekday determined by address. Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Irrigation with automatic irrigation systems is allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.

The restrictions also limit at-home car washing, washing of impervious surfaces, and foundation watering to one day per week. Hand watering and using soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed on any day and at any time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Stage one is implemented when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level falls below 660 feet above mean sea level (msl), according to a press release from the city. On Tuesday, March 30 the 10-day average aquifer level was at 658.9 feet and the daily reading was 658.2 feet.

"We ended 2020 well below average annual rainfall and are already several inches below-average rainfall for this year," said Director of Public Services, Tom Taggart. "These dry conditions are expected to continue through the summer so it’s very important that we do everything we can to conserve our precious water resources."

The full rules may be found on the City of San Marcos website.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS