City of San Marcos reopening parks, river access, and facilities

The City of San Marcos says it will reopen all public facilities, riverfront parks, neighborhood park playgrounds, athletic complexes, tennis and basketball courts on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 a.m.

Children’s Park Playscape will reopen on Friday, Sept. 18 due to previously scheduled tree work. Capes Park, Thompson’s Island, and Rio Vista pool will remain closed.

“Over the past few weeks, our area has experienced a steady decline in active cases and a sustained low number of new cases with fewer hospitalizations, which are the indicators we tracked and based our opening decisions upon throughout this pandemic,” said City Manager Bert Lumbreras in a news release. “As we welcome the public back to enjoy our facilities, parks and beautiful river, we ask that the community remains diligent in following CDC guidelines, local and state mandated regulations and works together to continue to stop the spread of COVID.”

Signage will be posted at all facilities and parks requesting visitors to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining at least six feet of distance from those who do not reside in the same home. Anyone experiencing COVID-related symptoms should not enter a facility, park or recreational area.

People are asked to handle as much city business as possible remotely still.

Sanitizing stations and plexiglass screens have been installed in public facing areas within buildings. Masks will be required for everyone over ten years of age inside public facing facilities and masks will be available at all facilities for those who do not have one.

Those going to parks are encouraged to participate in active recreational activities such as swimming, kayaking, canoeing, walking, running and general exercise. Park restrooms in City Park, Children’s Park and William & Eleanor Crook Park will be open until 8 p.m. and will be cleaned twice daily.

Chain link fencing currently in use around the river parks will be adjusted to provide access to trails and the river between City Park and Rio Vista Park.

In an effort to assist with social distancing and prevent gathering, the fencing will remain in City Park and Rio Vista Park limiting access to park amenities such as picnic tables and pavilions. BBQ grills and pop-up shelters are not permitted since picnic table sites will be unavailable.

Officials remind people to avoid the active construction zones in portions of Rio Vista Park and City Park for the San Marcos Shared Use Path Trail project.

All posted Park rules will be enforced and can be viewed on the city's website.