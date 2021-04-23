City of Wimberley cancels May 1 general election

The City of Wimberley says it has canceled its upcoming May general election as all candidates are running unopposed.

The city says that this is the second consecutive city election with all unopposed candidates and the second in the city's history.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Incumbent Rebecca Minnick in Place One and Christine Byrne in Place Three and David Cohen, who filed for Place Five, will all be sworn into their positions on Friday, May 7 as there will be no election results to certify.

The city secretary submitted a Certification of Unopposed Candidates for Wimberley City Council to the Mayor, City Council, and the election candidates on Feb. 17. City Council approved and canceled the election at their March 4th meeting.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The city says that canceling the election saves roughly $6,000, which was budgeted for that purpose in Fiscal Year 2021.