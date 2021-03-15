City officials announce updated RENT Assistance Program for 2021

The City of Austin’s Neighborhood Housing and Planning Department (HPD) and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) hosted a press conference to announce the updated Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) Assistance Program for 2021.

The program will provide $25 million of rental assistance to income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Applications will open up today (3/15).

The news conference provided an overview of the program, eligibility requirements, the application process, as well as a brief history of the program's previous iterations.

Rosie Truelove, Housing & Planning Director, Michael Gerber, Housing Authority of the City of Austin Executive Director, Pilar Sanchez, Vice President of Austin Pathways, and Nefertitti Jackmon, Housing & Planning Policy, Planning & Outreach Manager, all spoke at the news conference.

