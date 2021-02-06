City’s decision to purchase hotel to house homeless upsets residents, businesses

The City of Austin recently voted to purchase the Candlewood Suites on Pecan Park Boulevard for the price of $9.5 million to turn into permanent housing for the homeless.

Residents and business owners FOX 7 Austin spoke to say they're all for housing Austin's homeless but they feel putting them in the Northwest Austin hotel will cause more problems for those already living in the community.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Dozens gathered last week to protest before the hotel was purchased with community members audibly voicing their displeasure as chants of "no to Candlewood" filled the sidewalk.

A petition has also been organized with more than 3,000 signatures in opposition.