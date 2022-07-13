Citywide microsurfacing on Kyle roads to start July 18

Roads in the city of Kyle will be microsurfaced starting next week.

The city says that Viking Construction will be microsurfacing roads to improve the appearance and life of the road beginning Monday, July 18 and going through Tuesday, July 26.

Work hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. All vehicles along the affected stretches of road must be moved before 8 a.m. the day of the microsurfacing.

The city says that microsurfaced roads will need to be closed after being treated, but will be reopened after the coating has cured, which will take a few hours, so residents are asked not to drive or walk on the new surface until the crew has opened the street. Fresh coating can stick to car tires and paint. When the microsurfacing is "cured," the work crew will remove the cones or barricades.

Residents may also see works crews in their neighborhoods between Monday, July 11 and Thursday, July 14 removing/grinding down pavement markings as well as patching and cleaning up street areas.

The current schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 18

Spring Branch Cove

Fall Creek Drive from Spring Branch Loop to Spring Branch Loop

Keegans Way from Alexis Way to Spring Branch Loop

Scott Street and W. Moore Street from Opal Lane to S. Front Street

Tuesday, July 19

Scott Street and W. Moore Street from Opal Lane to S. Front Street

Verano Drive from Estival Drive to the Cul-de-sac

Estival Drive from Summer Drive to Verano Drive

Estival Drive Fall Drive to the Cul-de-sac

Estival Drive from Summer Drive to Fall Drive

Wednesday, July 20

Rummel Drive from New Country Road to the Cul-de-sac

Olson Cove from New Country Road to the Cul-de-sac

Tower Drive from New Country Road to the Cul-de-sac

Gina Road from New Country Road to Waterleaf Boulevard

Thursday, July 21

Fairway from Jack C Hays Trail to Hogan

Friday, July 22

Fairway from Jack C Hays Trail to Hogan

New Country Road from FM 150 to Myrtle Street

Monday, July 25

Spring Branch Loop from Fall Creek Drive to Fall Creek Drive

Alexis Way from Spring Branch Drive to Fall Creek Drive

Tuesday, July 26

Autumn Drive from Summer Drive to Verano Drive

Summer Drive from Four Seasons Farm Boulevard to Estival Drive

Spring Drive from Four Seasons Farm Boulevard to Estival Drive

Kyle Crossing from Vista Ridge Drive to the I-35 Frontage Road

The city says this schedule could be adjusted based on weather.