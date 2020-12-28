CLEAR Alert issued for missing man in San Antonio

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a man who went missing Sunday afternoon in San Antonio.

38-year-old Carlos Enrique Torres was last seen at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the 100 block of East Summit Avenue in San Antonio. Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Carlos Enrique Torres (San Antonio Police Department)

Torres is described as a 6'1" and 180 lbs white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Levi's jacket with fleece lining, dark jeans and black Adidas shoes. He also has multiple tattoos covering his body.

Anyone with information about Torres or his whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

