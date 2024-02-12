CLEAR Alert issued for missing 33-year-old man from Pflugerville

article

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 33-year-old man from Pflugerville.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, they are looking for 33-year-old Travis Bruce. He was last seen on Feb. 12 around 2:15 a.m. in the 16100 block of White River Blvd in Pflugerville.

Bruce is described as a white man, about 6'1, 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an Astros hat, gray hoodie, and black pants.

He also has tattoos on his left arm and left calf.

According to TCSO, he was driving a blue 2019 Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate 767DV64.

The sheriff's office said they believe Bruce's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-974-0845.