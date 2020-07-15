Clinical research trials to test COVID-19 vaccines being conducted in Austin

Participants are being sought as clinical research trials to test COVID-19 vaccines are being conducted in Austin.

The trials are being run by Benchmark Research and the ideal study participants are those who are highly likely to be and have been exposed to COVID-19 and those at risk for severe illness.

This includes individuals who work in jobs that put them in regular contact with the public, including nurses, doctors, construction workers, teachers, retail staff, delivery drivers, and other essential workers.

High-risk individuals, including those above the age of 65 and those who suffer from health conditions such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and asthma, are also eligible to participate.

All participants will receive financial compensation over the course of the trial. Participants will receive compensation for their participation, which will include a specified number of visits to the facility and answering periodic phone calls regarding the study. Travel expenses will be reimbursed and all lab work is complimentary. Insurance is not required to take part in the trial.

“The global effort to develop a vaccine has resulted in the need for thousands of study participants to join this historic fight,” Mark Lacy, chief executive officer at Benchmark Research, says in a news release. “We know that Austinites and central Texans feel like the problem is bigger than themselves, and this is an ideal way to be a part of the solution.”

Those interested in participating should call 1-888-902-9605 or visit www.benchmarkresearch.net to get more information.

Benchmark Research is Austin-based and has conducted more than 380 trials with 28,000 participants in partnership with the private and public sectors at clinics located in California, Louisiana, and Texas. Past studies the company has done has investigated vaccines for H1N1 influenza during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and Ebola virus during the 2014 Ebola virus epidemic.

