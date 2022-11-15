Cold case: Detectives ask for help solving East Austin murder

Austin police are hoping new leads will help solve a cold case murder in East Austin.

Nearly 27 years ago, on Thanksgiving Day, Stephen Arevalo was found unconscious with stab wounds to his body in the 900 block of East 6th Street.

A family member told police he got up to make coffee when he noticed the back screen door was open and looked outside to find Arevalo lying on the ground bleeding.

The 30-year-old died on the scene.

Arevalo was last seen alive around 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, 1995, when his brother and cousin dropped him off in the alley behind the house.

Two hours later, police say another relative in the house saw the light of the backyard shed and a mid-1980s black GMC or Chevorlet pick-up track speeding out of the alley.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Arevalo was described as a loving husband and father and his unsolved murder has had a tremendous toll on his family, especially his two daughters, who were toddlers when Arevalo was killed.

Austin police are asking anyone with information to reach out.

You can report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

You can also contact the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit at: apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov.