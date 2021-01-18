Commemorations held in Central TX to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Austinites are not letting a pandemic stop them from honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorations in Central Texas are still happening Monday, but with a socially-distanced or virtual twist.

The Austin Area Heritage Council is hosting the "Austin Area MLK Livestream" starting at 10:30 AM Monday, and steaming on Facebook and YouTube. The focal point will be an in-car rally at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in East Austin. About 70 cars will gather, safely spaced, to watch performances and listen to speakers, all of which will be broadcast online.

Organizers with the Heritage Council say honoring Dr. King has taken on new meaning following a year in which race relations have been at the forefront, and that all of society must confront the biases and injustice that still exist.

"It’s about coming together as a community using Martin Luther King's dream of collaboration and working together as inspiration to move us forward," said Joya Hayes of the Austin Area Heritage Council.

For more on how to watch, visit mlkcelebration.com.

Meanwhile, hundreds of local volunteers will take part in United Way of Greater Austin’s MLK Day of Service. Activities include a socially-distanced walking tour of historical landmarks, and virtual discussions about Dr. King’s life and legacy, and about how to advocate for change in the local community. For more on how you can take part, visit unitedwayaustin.org.

