Texas Longhorns beat BYU 79-71 to advance in 2026 NCAA Tournament

article

The Brief Texas pulled off a 79-71 upset over No. 6 seed BYU in the NCAA Tournament's first round, led by Matas Vokietaitis’ 23 points and 16 rebounds. BYU star AJ Dybantsa scored a game-high 35 points, but the Cougars struggled elsewhere, shooting just 18% from three-point range. The Longhorns advance to the second round on Saturday to face the winner of the No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State matchup.



In a match-up defined by offensive firepower and contrasting defensive strengths, the Texas Longhorns and BYU Cougars battled in a tightly contested game that lived up to expectations.

The Longhorns ultimately emerged with a 79-71 victory, holding off a late push from BYU to advance.

Texas dominates paint to secure first round victory

What we know:

Both teams entered the game with nearly identical recent form, each going 5-5 over their last 10 contests, and the match-up played out accordingly with momentum swings throughout.

Texas took a 46-37 lead over BYU going into halftime of their NCAA Tournament West Region first-round match-up, using efficient shooting and strong interior play to seize early control. The Longhorns shot 51% from the field in the opening half and dominated the glass, outrebounding the Cougars 21-11.

Matas Vokietaitis set the tone inside with 15 points and 11 rebounds before the break, anchoring the Texas offense.

Texas throughout the night made contributions across the board, with senior guard Jordan Pope adding 11 points and the other senior guard, Tramon Mark, chipping in 19, nine of those coming off of 3-pointers.

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 19: Tramon Mark #12 of the Texas Longhorns dribbles the ball while being guarded by Kennard Davis Jr. #30 of the BYU Cougars during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Cente Expand

AJ Dybantsa shines despite BYU shooting struggles

Still, BYU stayed within striking distance thanks largely to freshman standout AJ Dybantsa, a projected future NBA top pick. Dybantsa poured in more than half of the Cougar’s first-half points on 7-of-13 shooting, with 20 points. He showed off the scoring versatility that has made him one of the most highly regarded prospects in college basketball.

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 19: AJ Dybantsa #3 of the BYU Cougars attempts a shot while being guarded by Simeon Wilcher #7 and Dailyn Swain #3 of the Texas Longhorns during the first half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament a Expand

Dig deeper:

However, the Cougars struggled to find offensive rhythm outside Dybantsa. As he ended up finishing with 35 points, BYU shot just 18% from three-point range and received limited production from key contributors like Keba Keita. Keita was held scoreless in the half, finishing the game with just three points off one free throw and one made basket.

Texas Longhorns interior surge

Texas’ rebounding was led by Vokietaitis with 16 total. He played a critical role in limiting second-chance opportunities and fueling the transition offense, as the Longhorns finished the game outrebounding the Cougars 40 to 31.

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 19: Matas Vokietaitis #8 of the Texas Longhorns drives to the basket against the BYU Cougars during the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Moda Center on March 19, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. (Phot Expand

Next Opponent and Texas March Madness Schedule

What's next:

Texas carried the momentum from their First Four win into the game and walked away with the win. The Longhorns will look to maintain their efficiency and control the paint as they look to play the winner of Gonzaga and Kennesaw State in the next round.