Federal agents seize over 300 pounds of drugs at Texas border
EL PASO, Texas - Customs and Border Protection seized over 300 pounds of drugs from a pickup truck attempting to cross into the U.S., they announced in a Thursday release.
CPS drug seizure
What we know:
CBP said they found 139.5 kilograms of drugs, or about 307.5 pounds, of narcotics hidden in a pickup truck with Mexican license plates attempting to cross at the Paso de Norte Port of Entry on Feb. 28.
An inspection found 122 bundles of drugs, they said, which were found to consist of 107 bundles of cocaine, 13 bundles of fentanyl, and two bundles of methamphetamine.
CBP drug seizure
The driver was arrested, and the U.S. Attorney's Office will prosecute the case. Both the vehicle and the drugs were seized by the CBP.
What they're saying:
"This a significant seizure of narcotics by our CBP officers at the port of entry. They have prevented a major narcotics load from entering the United States and causing harm to American citizens," said Ray Provencio, port director, Port of El Paso. "My congratulations to my officers for a job well done."
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The Source: Information in this article comes from Customs and Border Protection.