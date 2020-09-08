Commissioners in Travis County get COVID update from Austin Public Health

Austin Public Health is providing the Travis County Commissioners Court with the latest data on the coronavirus.

The update comes after local health officials had urged people to maintain vigilance over Labor Day weekend as cases and hospital admissions in Travis County continue to drop. Officials had worried that that holiday parties and get togethers would cause a spike.

“We've got to stay the course. I know we want to celebrate. We want to be out this holiday weekend and be with family and friends, but if we go too far, if we take too much risk right now, when we're about to start the opening of schools, then we're going to pay for it in two or three weeks,” Dr. Mark Escott with APH said.

Austin Public Health officials advise people to continue to social distance, mask up, and wash your hands. Director of APH Stephanie Hayden said enforcement teams were out to make sure people were following those guidelines.

