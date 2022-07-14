Austin Public Health gives update on community spread of monkeypox in Austin-Travis County

Austin Public Health (APH) gave an update on monkeypox in the community Thursday afternoon.

They're hoping everyone will work together to stop the spread.

There is community spread in Austin, meaning people have gotten infected without traveling somewhere else.

"In the same way that you cut open [a] steak to make sure it's the temperature you requested, ask questions of your partner, know the facts before making the decision to be close or intimate," Adrienne Sturrup, Austin Public Health Director, said.

There are nine confirmed cases and eight presumptive cases in the Austin-Travis County area.

Monkeypox can spread in various ways, including through skin-to-skin contact, sharing utensils, or clothes and linens.

Many patients have a fever and a rash that can show up on different parts of the body.

As far as testing, health officials are collecting samples from providers. More labs will soon be processing samples.

Right now, vaccines are for people who were in close contact with an infected person. The plan is to scale up as more supply comes in.

"We do have ways of combating this disease for those people who are at risk for severe disease," Dr. Desmar Walkes with Austin-Travis County Health Authority said.

Austin Public Health says the cases they've seen have mostly been in males in the 20-49 age group. None have been hospitalized.

Generally, most cases clear up in about three weeks, but people in high-risk groups may have complications.

Overall, the mortality rate is less than one percent.

High-risk groups include those who are immunocompromised, pregnant women, and young children. Monkeypox can also more severely affect those with skin conditions.

"People that do have significant ongoing skin conditions are also considered at high-risk. They already have skin inflammation and that makes it worse, and it could predispose with more skin involvement and a higher risk of secondary infection," Dr. Kristin Mondy with Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin said.

"Monkeypox is absolutely not a disease of the gay community, but rather it's circulating right now amongst a small subset of this population, but we know historically that this virus has similarly impacted other very different groups of people in the past," Dr. Mike Stefanowicz with CommUnity Care said.

He says in Europe, "the vast majority were reported among same-sex partners. A significant number of those diagnosed with monkeypox are also a living with HIV."

Doctors say you shouldn't scratch at lesions, or you could end up with a secondary infection.

If you're cleaning after an infection, wear a mask, gloves, and eye protection.

With school starting again next month, health officials are also working with schools on infection control.