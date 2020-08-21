Complete the 2020 Census and get free stuff, says City of Kyle

The City of Kyle and some area organizations are teaming up to encourage residents to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.

Residents who complete the Census will receive vouchers for:

1 free adult admission to Wonder World Cave & Park

1 free hamburger and chips meal from Soulful Creations

1 free Mermaid tote bag from Mermaid Society SMTX

Only one voucher will be given per household.

To get the vouchers, residents must fill out the U.S. Census on-site at the Wonder World Cave and Park on the following dates and times:

Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

