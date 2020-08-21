Expand / Collapse search

Complete the 2020 Census and get free stuff, says City of Kyle

Published 
Kyle
FOX 7 Austin

KYLE, Texas - The City of Kyle and some area organizations are teaming up to encourage residents to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.

Residents who complete the Census will receive vouchers for:

  • 1 free adult admission to Wonder World Cave & Park
  • 1 free hamburger and chips meal from Soulful Creations
  • 1 free Mermaid tote bag from Mermaid Society SMTX

Only one voucher will be given per household.

To get the vouchers, residents must fill out the U.S. Census on-site at the Wonder World Cave and Park on the following dates and times:

  • Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Census Bureau said late Monday that the door-knocking and ability for households to respond either online, by phone or by mail to the questionnaire will stop at the end of September instead of the end of October. Travis County Republican Party Executive Director Brian Ruddle and Ed Espinoza, the Executive Director of Progress Texas, join Rebecca Thomas on FOX 7 Austin to talk about the concerns about 2020 census' accuracy due to the cut schedule.

