Complete the 2020 Census and get free stuff, says City of Kyle
KYLE, Texas - The City of Kyle and some area organizations are teaming up to encourage residents to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.
Residents who complete the Census will receive vouchers for:
- 1 free adult admission to Wonder World Cave & Park
- 1 free hamburger and chips meal from Soulful Creations
- 1 free Mermaid tote bag from Mermaid Society SMTX
Only one voucher will be given per household.
To get the vouchers, residents must fill out the U.S. Census on-site at the Wonder World Cave and Park on the following dates and times:
- Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, August 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.