Mother charged with murder of 1-year-old girl pulled from Sandy Springs pond

The mother of a 1-year-old girl who died Thursday night after she was pulled from a pond in Sandy Springs is being charged with her murder, according to Sandy Springs Police Department.

During a press briefing, police said that the mother is being charged with felony murder and cruelty to children. She has been identified as Asia Calabrese-Lewis. She is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

The child has been identified as Nirvana Oliver.

Asia Calabrese-Lewis

The Sandy Springs Police Department responded to a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. reporting a disturbance near the King and Queen towers off Concourse Parkway, according to Sgt. Matt McGinnis.

Upon arrival, they located the mother in the parking deck of 2 Concourse Parkway. Police say she was having some type of episode. When the child's father arrived, he asked where the baby was. At that time, the mother reportedly stated that the baby was deceased in a pool.

First responders began searching the area.

"This is a big [business] park, it is not normally somewhere where children run and play," said Sgt. McGinnis. "There are several different ponds."

The young girl was eventually found in one of those ponds

"She was rushed immediately to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite right here in Sandy Springs," Sgt. McGinnis said

Despite attempts to save the young girl, she died at the hospital, police say.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Sandy Springs Police investigate after a one-year-old girl was pulled from a pond on May 11, 2023. (FOX 5)

Sgt. McGinnis says the investigation into the incident continues. The name of the child has not been released.

The pond is located in the Concourse Corporate Center located in the northeast corner of the Interstate 285 and Georgia 400 junction in Sandy Springs.

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.