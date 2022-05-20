Congrats, grads! Here are some discounts, freebies offered for class of 2022

Congratulations to the class of 2022!

In honor of the hard work these students have done throughout their schooling, many brands and food chains are offering discounts and freebies as a special graduation gift.

Here’s a look at some food deals being offered:

Applebee’s

The restaurant chain is offering an extra $10 bonus gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card through June 26, and the bonus gift card expires on Aug. 7, 2022. The offer comes in honor of Mother's Day, Father's Day and Graduation Day, the company said.

Baskin Robbins

The ice cream chain is offering a free Pre-Packed Quart with the purchase of $30 or more and using the online code CELEBRATE through May 31, 2022.

Blaze Pizza

The pizza chain is celebrating "graduations, birthdays, warm weather, or just because " by offering a $5 reward with the purchase of a gift card of $25 or more. The offer is valid through June 30.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut chain is celebrating this year’s high school and college seniors with a free order of a dozen doughnuts on Wednesday, May 25 — only. The company said any senior who wears "Class of 2022 swag" can get a "Senior Day Dozen" at no cost at participating shops.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free box of a dozen doughnuts to seniors who wear their "Class of 2022 swag" on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at participating locations. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

Moe’s Southwest Grill

The restaurant chain is offering grads (as well as moms and dads) a $5 Moe Rewards voucher with the purchase of $25 in gift cards online or in-store. The offer is valid through June 19.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The sandwich chain is offering 10% off on graduation catering for orders over $100 with the promo code GRAD22.

Smashburger

The fast-casual hamburger chain is celebrating grads by offering $5 in Smash Cash with the purchase of $25 in gift cards. The offer is valid through June 19 online and in-store.

