Conserve water: City of Houston enters Stage 1 of drought contingency plan

article

With a significant drop in annual rainfall amounts and above-average daily temperatures, Houstonians are now being asked to conserve water.

The City of Houston announced on Tuesday that it has entered Stage One of its Drought Contingency Plan, which calls for the implementation of water conservation measures.

MORE: How to beat the summer heat in Houston amid an ongoing drought | Texas mom slashes water bills in viral TikTok video

Right now, the drought response calls for voluntary water conservation efforts.

Residents are asked to limit outdoor watering to twice a week between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. with the following schedule:

Sundays & Thursdays for single-family residential customers with even-numbered street addresses

Saturdays and Wednesdays for single-family residential customers with odd-numbered street addresses

Tuesdays and Fridays for all other customers

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE RADAR AND CURRENT WEATHER CONDITIONS

Water customers are also reminded to continue everyday efforts to prevent the loss of water:

Check & repair water leaks, including dripping faucets & running toilets

Check sprinkler heads to make sure water is not spraying into the street or directly into a storm drain and/or gutters

"These voluntary efforts will help Houston reduce water use by 5%," Houston Public Works said in a statement. "The public will be notified when Stage One water conservation measures have been lifted."

RELATED: Should you change electricity plans to save money? | Rising temperatures lead to ongoing droughts across Texas

Read the City of Houston’s full Drought Contingency Plan