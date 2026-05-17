Austin police search for third suspect in Manor after 10 random weekend shootings

The Brief Two suspects are in custody and a shelter-in-place order has been lifted after 10 random weekend shootings across Austin left four people injured. Police are actively searching for a third suspect believed to be in the Manor area, driving one of several suspected stolen vehicles. The motive behind the seemingly random attacks, which included targets on two local fire stations, remains entirely unknown.



Austin police said Sunday evening that two suspects are in custody and another remains at large following a series of apparently random shootings that unfolded across the city over the weekend.

Two suspects in custody

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What we know:

In an update posted to social media, the Austin Police Department said the shelter-in-place order issued for parts of South Austin has been lifted. Authorities said the remaining suspect is believed to be in the Manor area, northeast of Austin.

Police are investigating 10 shootings that occurred late Saturday into Sunday, most of them concentrated in South Austin. Two of the shootings targeted Austin Fire Department stations. Four people were injured in the incidents, according to police. One victim suffered serious injuries, while three others sustained minor injuries.

Shelter in place limited

Earlier Sunday, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Police Chief Lisa Davis urged residents to remain vigilant as officers searched for the suspects.

Investigators said the shootings appear to be random, and no motive has been identified.

Police previously described the suspects as Hispanic males in their late teens. Authorities also said the suspects may have been switching vehicles during the shootings.

Investigators were searching for several vehicles believed to be connected to the incidents, including a black or dark blue Hyundai, a gold Hyundai sedan, a silver Mazda four-door and a white Kia Optima.

What they're saying:

Chief Davis also warned residents to secure their vehicles, saying investigators believe some of the suspect vehicles may have been stolen.



"What we are seeing is these cars are being stolen," Davis said. "Do not leave your keys in the vehicle or your key fobs in the vehicle."

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What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the shootings, the suspect's identity, or the location of the vehicle is urged to contact the Austin Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.