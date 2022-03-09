Construction begins on project to improve merging between US 79, SH 45N

Construction has begun on a project in Round Rock to improve merging between US 79 and SH 45 North at I-35.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and officials from Williamson County, City of Round Rock and the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) recently broke ground on the I-35 at US 79 southbound project.

The I-35 at US 79 (southbound) project will construct an extended entrance and exit lane between US 79 and SH 45 North. The project will also shift the median barrier, restripe the southbound I-35 mainlanes and install high-mast lighting.

This $8.4 million Texas Clear Lanes project is expected to be complete in early 2023, weather permitting.

