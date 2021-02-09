Construction now complete on Austin's first dual-track trail

Trail construction is now complete on the Boggy Creek Trail, Austin's first-ever dual-track trail. The project was a joint partnership with Austin Public Works, Austin Transportation, and the Parks and Recreation Department.

The new dual-track connects Rosewood Ave to E. 12th Street, where it joins the existing Boggy Creek trail.

A dual-track trail separates people walking from those biking or using other wheeled devices, which improves safety and creates more space for the different paces of users.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 16, visitors can explore the trail and read temporary signs that act as a "tour guide" with more information about this area. The signs will be in place for one month.

Remarking on the completion of the trail, Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper-Madison stated, "This trail improvement is a big step forward for East Austin. It not only provides better connectivity between neighborhoods and parks, but also between our residents and their community's rich history. This is the kind of safe, healthy, and accessible investment that sets a new standard for our urban trails across the city."

Boggy Creek Trail is part of two larger planned urban trail systems, the EastLink Trail and Red Line Trail. It's also an important piece of the All Ages and Abilities Bicycle Network, a planned network of streets and trails in Austin intended to serve a wide range of users.

Advertisement

This trail fills the final gap in the All Ages and Abilities Bicycle Network that connects Cherrywood Neighborhood to Lady Bird Lake.

"As Austin continues to grow it is important that we preserve open spaces for people to enjoy, and that we connect these places to the neighborhoods and businesses they serve," noted Assistant City Manager Gina Fiandaca, who oversees the Mobility Outcome. "The Urban Trails, Bikeways, and Sidewalks Program play a vital role in making parks and greenbelts more accessible in Austin."

To learn more and take a virtual tour, visit the Boggy Creek Trail website.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS