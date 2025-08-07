Construction pushing pests into Austin-area neighborhoods

The Brief Construction is pushing pets in nearby neighborhoods Pest control company says anywhere there's development or greenbelts can have this issue



Construction near the Y in Oak Hill isn't just pesky because of slow traffic.

It's also pushing pests into neighborhoods, according to one pest control company.

What they're saying:

"You have a lot of pressure, puts a lot of pressure on rodents and wildlife," Manuel Ortiz, general manager of the residential pest department at ABC Home and Commercial Services, said.

It's not just Oak Hill; anywhere there's development or greenbelts can have this issue. Ortiz says the West Lake Hills and Lakeway area also has a lot of unwanted guests.

"When they go into your neighborhood, they have to find a good harborage, have to find a source of food and a source of water. That's whenever they make your home theirs," Ortiz said.

In South Austin, Ortiz showed FOX 7 Austin examples of pests trying to intrude. Squirrels chewed one part of the roof, and rodents gnawed a hole through the trash can.

Whether you live near construction or greenery, there could be critters around.

"Austin is beautiful, but there's a lot of wildlife, a lot rodents, and that goes hand in hand whenever you move into this town," Ortiz said.

What you can do:

Ortiz offered some tips on how to reduce pests' impact on your home.

Keep your trees trimmed to make it harder for pets to get in.

"When you have trees that go right over your home, that offers a ladder, a red carpet into your home," he said.

Avoid leaving any kind of food out.

"Keeping your pet food and your pet water overnight is a bad idea. You're calling them in, you're ringing the dinner bell for them," he said, adding that rodents can find food in disposal and sewage systems.

Call a pest control company for help treating and preventing pests.

Seal your home so it's harder for critters to get in. Just because a house is new doesn't mean it'll be pest-free, Ortiz said.

"If your home isn't sealed, it is not a matter of if, it is a matter of when," he said.