Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. 

Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station. 

Further investigation corroborated these claims, where investigators noted in a press release they "found that the station was selling diesel fuel that does not meet state-required quality standards – and it continued selling the contaminated diesel fuel even after [being] informed there were issues." 

Officials add the station could receive "further injunctions" if they continue to sell dispel fuel but said it may still sell non-diesel fuel but must show their diesel fuel meets state quality standards before trying to sell it to consumers. 