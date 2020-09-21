Contract tracing project offering job opportunities for TXST students

Looking to make some money this semester? Texas State University is collaborating with other Texas State University System institutions and communities to recruit approximately 200 contact tracers for the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Texas Health Trace initiative.

Hiring, training, and daily oversight for the program will be provided by the program’s director at Sam Houston State’s Center for Community Engagement. Most positions require those hired to work remotely on a part-time basis, with work options on weekends and evenings.

"This could be an ideal way for students to get additional job skills and income while pursuing a degree," said Melinda Villagran, director of Texas State’s Translational Health Research Center.

The Translational Health Research Center is will lead program recruiting efforts at Texas State, and Villagran was selected to serve on the advisory board along with representatives of each of the participating institutions.

"Texas State University already implemented a successful contact tracing program as part of our Roadmap for Fall 2020. The DSHS program provides the expanded capability and employment opportunities for students and community members to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Melinda Villagran, director of Texas State’s Translational Health Research Center.

Those interested are encouraged to apply immediately.

Specialist I - Contact Tracer (50-60 positions to be filled)

Specialist I - Case Investigator (70-84 positions to be filled)

Specialist III - EPI Lead for Contact Tracing Program (10-12 positions to be filled)

More information on available program positions can be found online.

