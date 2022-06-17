Controversial license plate readers could return in Austin

Controversial license plate readers could be coming back to Austin streets.

The city cut the investigative tool two years ago during that budget cycle. The Austin Police Department has been advocating for a reinstatement of the license plate readers.

APD is asking Austin City Council to use $114,000 of city funding to buy the tools.

The cameras take photos of your plates and the information goes into a database accessible by police during investigations.

Some advocates argue it's an invasion of privacy and would over-criminalize some populations.

No decision was made at the June 16 council meeting as council postponed the item until July 28.