Convicted felon indicted for having homemade destructive device, firearms

A 38-year-old convicted felon was indicted by a federal grand jury for having a homemade destructive device and multiple firearms inside his Austin apartment.

The indictment charges 38-year-old Erich Michael Wittwer with one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device and one count of being a prohibited person, namely a convicted felon, in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, FBI agents executed a search warrant on the Wittwer's residence on November 5. There, they discovered the destructive device and a total of seven firearms including five pistols, one 12 gauge shotgun, and one .308 caliber semi-automatic assault rifle.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Wittwer's criminal history reveals prior felony convictions including two in 2009 for Assault Family Violence in Travis County, Texas. Each charge calls for up to ten years in federal prison upon conviction.

Wittwer remains in federal custody.

The FBI is investigating this case with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Cherry is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS