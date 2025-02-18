Convicted felon & suspected TdA gang member in country illegally arrested by ICE

article

The Brief Suspected Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang member arrested for being in country illegally ICE and other law enforcement partners made the arrest Person arrested was a convicted felon who was sentenced for firearms smuggling



Suspected gang member arrested for being in country illegally

The backstory:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Texas Department of Public Safety arrested an illegally present Venezuelan national who is also a suspected member of the Tren de Aragua prison gang.

The 34-year-old male gang member was arrested Feb. 6 during a routine daily enforcement action.

During record checks, agents learned that he was previously convicted and sentenced for attempting to smuggle firearms out of the United States.

What they're saying:

"The arrest of a suspected TdA gang member, previously convicted of firearms smuggling, marks a significant victory in our ongoing efforts to enhance public safety," said ICE Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee.

"This apprehension is a testament to the diligent work of our law enforcement agencies in rooting out criminal activity and safeguarding our communities," Larrabee adds.

What's next:

The man who was arrested will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

What you can do:

Individuals can report suspicious criminal activity to the ICE Tip Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (1-866-2423) or by completing the online tip form.

You can also learn more about ICE HSI’s mission to increase public safety in Central and South Texas communities on X: @HSI_SanAntonio.