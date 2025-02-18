Convicted felon & suspected TdA gang member in country illegally arrested by ICE
Suspected gang member arrested for being in country illegally
The backstory:
AUSTIN, Texas - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Texas Department of Public Safety arrested an illegally present Venezuelan national who is also a suspected member of the Tren de Aragua prison gang.
The 34-year-old male gang member was arrested Feb. 6 during a routine daily enforcement action.
During record checks, agents learned that he was previously convicted and sentenced for attempting to smuggle firearms out of the United States.
What they're saying:
"The arrest of a suspected TdA gang member, previously convicted of firearms smuggling, marks a significant victory in our ongoing efforts to enhance public safety," said ICE Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee.
"This apprehension is a testament to the diligent work of our law enforcement agencies in rooting out criminal activity and safeguarding our communities," Larrabee adds.
What's next:
The man who was arrested will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.
What you can do:
Individuals can report suspicious criminal activity to the ICE Tip Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (1-866-2423) or by completing the online tip form.
You can also learn more about ICE HSI’s mission to increase public safety in Central and South Texas communities on X: @HSI_SanAntonio.
The Source: Information from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release.