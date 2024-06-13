Coroner provides update on 8-year-old girl who died on Chicago-bound flight

The preliminary autopsy that was conducted on an 8-year-old girl who died after suffering a medical emergency on a Chicago-bound flight was deemed inconclusive.

The Peoria County Coroner shared the update Friday, saying the autopsy is "pending several studies" but did not show signs of foul play, abuse or neglect.

"We will be awaiting histology, biopsies, cultures, blood hematology and chemistry and toxicology testing," the coroner said.

The results of the tests may not be known for four to six weeks.

Peoria County deputies said the child was traveling with her family for vacation on a flight from Joplin, Mo. to Chicago when she became ill and unresponsive on the plane.

The aircraft landed in Peoria Thursday morning and the girl was immediately taken to an area hospital, where she later died at 8:05 a.m.

She was identified as Sydney Weston, of Carl Junction, Mo.

"Once we have those tests completed, it is our hope that we will be able to provide a definitive and exact cause of death for this little girl and give her family some answers," the coroner said.

