COTA offers walk-up vaccines, AISD vaccinates students and staff

Mass vaccination sites have been held throughout Travis County since January, and each time around, they figure out how to improve.

"Every week we do it we learn more about how to make it easier and how to reach more people," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

One improvement took place this weekend. It was the first time anyone could show up at the Circuit of the Americas without an appointment.

"We’re trying to lower as many barriers as possible," said Judge Brown. "Frankly, having to register ahead of time on a website was one of those barriers."

Judge Brown also said they trying to expand to smaller community sites as well, in order to increase accessibility.

"This is all part of our goal of trying to vaccinate more people that have been impacted by COVID, especially in those zip codes that are generally east of I-35 and in North Austin," he said.

Over at the AISD Performing Arts Center, an appointment was required Saturday, but they only gave out vaccines to staff and students.

"It feels nice, I mean it took really the stress off of things and helped me calm down," said Akins High School senior Bryanna Laborico. "It was one of my number one things to do right now."

Both AISD staff and families, along with the general public, have more opportunities to get vaccinated Sunday.

AISD staff, students and family members ages 16 and older can get vaccinated at a drive-through clinic on Sunday at COTA from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. To pre-register, click here.

Those that are not affiliated with AISD can also get vaccinated at COTA on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.