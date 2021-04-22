No appointments necessary for COTA drive-thru clinic this weekend

If you can make it to COTA this weekend, now is the time to get your vaccine. No appointments will be required at the drive-thru clinic at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) from Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25.

COTA is located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX 78617.

Anyone age 16 and above will qualify to get their free first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative. The consent of a parent or guardian is required for anyone aged 16 or 17 to get a shot, and the parent or guardian must be present and in the vehicle when they arrive at COTA for their vaccine.

Hours of No-Appointment Operation at Circuit of The Americas:

Friday – April 23, 2021 – 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Saturday – April 24, 2021 – 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sunday – April 25, 2021 – 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

"While there is still a lot of hard work to be done, this weekend will get us one step closer to where anyone who wants a vaccine can get a vaccine," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "I remain committed to making certain our hardest-hit populations get their vaccine quickly, efficiently, and equitably. If you can make it to COTA this weekend, now is the time to get your vaccine."

