COTA Tower Climb held to honor September 11 victims and heroes

The COTA Tower Climb is being held on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks to give people a chance to honor the victims and heroes from that day.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Circuit of the Americas and will benefit Samaritan Center's Hope for Heroes program.

The program serves veterans, first responders, and military families facing service-related trauma and stress.

Participants can climb the stairs of the COTA Tower to the observation deck and back down four times to equal 110 floors which was the number of floors in the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

The event is open to all ages and fitness levels and the cost is $30.

For more information, you can go here.

