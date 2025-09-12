COTALAND: Austin theme park expected to open in 2026

The Brief COTALAND is expected to open next year The park will feature more than 30 rides, including five roller coasters In addition to serving up unique thrills, keeping the park family friendly was also a key focus of the team



Construction is currently underway on a new theme park coming to Austin.

COTALAND is expected to open sometime in 2026.

The backstory:

Several exciting rides are already complete, and representatives for the park say there is plenty more excitement to come as the park nears completion.

Vice President of Operations for COTALAND, Matt Hughey, hopes the new theme park will give people just one more reason to come out to the Circuit of the Americas.

"In my wildest dreams, I never would have imagined that we would be building this type of theme park here, but we are," said Matt Hughey, Vice President of Operations for COTALAND. "I think it will become a destination for everyone."

The park will feature more than 30 rides, including five roller coasters.

Hughey says the park aims to be just as unique as the city of Austin.

"This uniqueness of Austin, COTALAND is going to represent that. You're going to come here because it's strictly that," said Hughey. "We're going to have unique signs from Austin. We're going to have unique rides that you don't see in traditional parks."

In addition to serving up unique thrills, keeping the park family friendly was also a key focus of the team.

Hughey says that's why there won't be a dedicated "kid zone" at the park. Instead, rides geared toward younger guests will be mixed right in with the rest of the attractions, so family members of all ages can travel around the park together as they experience a little something for everyone.

"We have family thrill. We also have some calmer rides," said Hughey. "Then we have these high thrill rides... for those who really want that punch."

Hughey says that COTALAND will operate year-round, on a schedule that mirrors that of local schools with daily operations during the summer, on weekends, and during major holiday breaks in the winter and spring.

As far as ticketing, the park will function just like any other theme park with a variety of options including single-day tickets, multi-day tickets and season passes.

The only exception will be on race days when visitors will need both a park ticket and a race ticket to gain access.