Counterfeit Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl seized in Bastrop County

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says it has seized over 2,000 counterfeit Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl.

BCSO's Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team served a search warrant at a home in the Shiloh community in Bastrop County on Dec. 16.

Inside the home, investigators found approximately 2,200 counterfeit Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl with an approximate street value of $43,000. BCSO says that this type of fentanyl-laced pill has been contributing to recent overdose deaths across Central Texas and the U.S.

Also seized were two AR-15-style rifles, three handguns and an undisclosed amount of money. The two residents were detained, one being a convicted felon, and BCSO says state and federal charges are pending.

According to the CDC, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The CDC says that recognizing the signs of opioid overdose can save a life:

Small, constricted "pinpoint pupils"

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak, or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

If someone is possibly overdosing, the CDC recommends the following actions to help:

Call 911 Immediately Administer naloxone, also known as Narcan, if available. Naloxone is available in all 50 states and can be purchased from a local pharmacy without a prescription in most states. Try to keep the person awake and breathing Lay the person on their side to prevent choking Stay with the person until emergency assistance arrives

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

93,000 Americans died of overdoses last year, a new record

Americans more likely to die of opioid overdose than in car crash

CDC report: Drug overdose deaths hit record high in 2020

Counterfeit prescription pills lead to "concerning spike" in Williamson County overdoses

US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in a year for 1st time, CDC says

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter