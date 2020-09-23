Counties in need of poll workers following high voter registration numbers

With November 3rd just around the corner, the excitement for Election Day can be seen in the numbers.

Travis County is reporting a high number of voter registrations this year versus the last presidential election.

“Very big turn out is expected and we are loving every minute of it,” said Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir. “We have quite a few new registered voters since 4 years ago. We are looking at more than 800,000 registered voters and that was a couple days ago, we may see still more people sign up for the registration deadline."

With the high number of potential voters comes the need for a lot of poll workers, more than 2500 in Travis County’s case.

"Recruiting is always a kind of open and closed book for us because just when we get things set, we lose people to various events and problems and we have to recruit again,” said DeBeauvior.

One concern heading into Election Day is an issue the area saw earlier this year. In March some poll workers didn’t show up due to concerns about COVID-19. The county shared how they plan to work around this if the same thing happens in November.

“We recruit extra people in case something might happen. We are thinking it might happen for this election so we recruit about 60 to 80 extra people that way if we have a person signed to a particular voting place we can quickly put another person in,” said DeBeauvior.

Sanitation will also be a major focus this November at the polls.

“We’ll be cleaning multiple times during the day but we’ve also made arrangements to have a professional cleaning done after elections so the owner of the building gets a clean surface when it goes back to them when we are done,” said DeBeauvior.

For more information on how to be a poll worker in Travis County, click here. To be a poll worker in Williamson County, click here, and to become a poll worker in Hays County, click here.

To register to vote, click here.

