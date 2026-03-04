Man charged with murder for allegedly shooting, killing sister: sheriff

The Brief Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of his sister He was shot by his brother, but the brother is not facing charges at this time, says TCSO Detectives are still interviewing family members to determine a motive for the shooting



A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his sister in eastern Travis County on Tuesday, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

49-year-old Courtney Leander Nation of Austin has been charged in the death of 63-year-old Cynthia Rios Juarez of Round Rock.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman killed in Travis County shooting; suspect in hospital

What we know:

TCSO says it received a 911 call just before 11:30 a.m. about a domestic disturbance and shooting at a home in the 4500 block of Secure Lane.

Deputies arrived to find Juarez and Nation with gunshot wounds and initiated CPR on Juarez as her "injuries were obviously serious." Those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead on scene just after noon.

Nation was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Nation shot Juarez, and then was shot by his brother.

What's next:

TCSO says that detectives are still interviewing family members who were there at the time to determine the motive behind the shooting.

No charges are pending against the brother who shot Nation at this time.