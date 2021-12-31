COVID-19 antiviral pills now available at Walmart and Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam’s Club began providing authorized COVID-19 antiviral oral medications on Dec. 30, 2021.

The medication is no-cost to eligible patients with a valid prescription from a healthcare provider. Major health insurance carriers will cover the cost of dispensing the medication, but the medication itself is being provided by the Federal government.

The oral treatments, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, are to help with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and reduce the risk of hospitalization.

Pharmacies inside Walmart and Sam’s Club are asking patients with prescriptions to not enter the store, but to utilize curbside and drive-up options only.

To search for the nearest Walmart/Sam’s Club with COVID-19 medication in stock, visit Walmart.com/covidmedication.

