Uptick in COVID-19 seen in Travis County wastewater: APH

Travis County public health experts are urging precautions and vaccinations after wastewater data has shown an increase in COVID-19 detected in the county.

Austin Public Health says wastewater data is a leading indicator of the presence of the virus in the community.

While the presence of COVID-19 has increased over the past six weeks, it still remains below the national averages.

APH says cases still persist in Travis County despite the end of the national public health emergency in May. Hospitalizations remain low, which experts attribute to vaccines. Boosters are encouraged to protect those who are high-risk.

"Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to be identified, especially in areas where people gather. As we prepare for children to return to school, getting vaccinated is as important as ever to protect yourself and others," said APH Director Adrienne Sturrup. "If you feel sick, test."

Public health authorities are also still encouraging maintaining healthy habits like frequent handwashing, covering your cough, and staying home and testing when you're sick.

CDC projections show that sublineages of the XBB variant are now spreading throughout the nation. This variant initially caused infections last winter, says APH.

The CDC says that the current vaccine still provides protection against existing variants and subvariants, but updated vaccines are expected in the fall.

To find COVID-19 vaccine providers near you, click here for English and click here for Spanish.