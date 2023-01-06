'Highly transmissible' COVID-19 subvariant detected in Travis County

A steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has elevated Travis County’s Community Level to medium. At this level, Austin Public Health’s (APH) Risk-Based Guidelines advise masking in many circumstances.

Additionally, a new omicron subvariant XBB.1 has been reported in variant surveillance samples from the Travis County area.

APH has not detected omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 in Travis County wastewater samples, though it has been reported in other parts of Texas and throughout the country. Considering the rate of spread, detection is expected in Travis County soon.

The values of key metrics used to determine Community Level in Travis County are (as of Friday, Jan. 6):

COVID-19 cases per 100K: 141

COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100K: 10.3

COVID-19 inpatient bed utilization: 3.6

Travis County reached the Community Level medium threshold once the rate of COVID-19-related hospital admissions surpassed 10. That metric was 5.4 last week, meaning admissions have almost doubled.

Travis County’s Community Level has been low since August 2022.

5 things to know about the omicron XBB subvariant:

XBB is a sublineage of omicron.

XBB is rapidly replacing prior subvariants in the U.S.

Bivalent boosters still provide a level of protection and reduce your chance of hospitalization.

XBB is resistant to existing COVID-19 treatments such as monoclonal infusions, which is concerning for those who are immunocompromised.

XBB symptoms are like those of other COVID-19 variants, including cough, congestion, exhaustion, fever, sore throat, nausea, diarrhea and headaches.

If you would like to receive a flu and COVID-19 vaccine, click here.