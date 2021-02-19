COVID-19 vaccination sites adjusting due to winter weather

COVID-19 vaccination sites in Central Texas are adjusting their services due to the winter weather. The following counties have adjusted their services due to the severe winter weather impacting Texas:

According to the Bell County Public Health District's Facebook page, all three COVID-19 vaccination centers are closed for the week. All appointments will be automatically rescheduled.

According to the San Antonio Metro Health District's Facebook page, the Alamodome will open at noon Friday, Feb. 19 for those with appointments for a second COVID-19 vaccine dose. Those with appointments scheduled before noon can arrive at any time between noon and 6:30 p.m.

Health officials are reminding everyone to take their time and be safe and say that no one will be turned away if they arrive later than their scheduled time.

According to Hill Country Memorial, appointments on Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19 for those receiving their second COVID-19 vaccine doses have been rescheduled.

Appointments on Thursday have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 at the same time as the initial appointment. Appointments on Friday have been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21 at the same time as the initial appointment. Those scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will not be rescheduled at this time.

Hill Country Memorial says it will contact those scheduled or rescheduled for their first dose on Thursday or Friday to reschedule their appointment for a later date.

According to the county, for anyone who had a scheduled COVID-19 second-dose Pfizer vaccine this week at the Live Oak or San Marcos High School locations, they will be rescheduled to next week due to ongoing severe weather and road conditions. Those with appointments will receive an email or phone call from the County with the new information.

Austin Public Health says all of its COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 19. They have been closed since Saturday, Feb. 12.

APH says that they are currently prioritizing second dose appointments, but those who are eligible and waiting for a first appointment should continue to check their emails, including the spam folder, for updates. APH will be rescheduling those needing second doses with a new time, date, and location; if you cannot make the rescheduled appointment, APH says they will work to reschedule again.

According to the county, Family Hospital Systems will begin rescheduled appointments at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex on Saturday, Feb. 20. The county's COVID-19 Call Center is currently closed.

