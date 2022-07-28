COVID exposure closes lobby of Justice of the Peace Precinct in Round Rock

Officials have announced the lobby of Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 in Round Rock will be closed due to recent positive COVID-19 test results within the staff and subsequent exposure to clerks.

The lobby will be closed to the public through Tuesday, August 2 to protect the health and safety of the community.

Clerks will be working virtually for the time being. All day-to-day functions of the court will remain uninterrupted during this temporary lobby closure. Court business may still be performed by phone or by email, and civil cases may continue to be filed electronically.

All scheduled hearings are being converted to electronic Zoom hearings. Members of the public with business before the court may contact the court via email at jp1@wilco.org or by phone at 512-244-8622.

During this temporary closure, clerks will still be responding to emails and answering phone calls during normal business hours which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials say they will monitor for any developments over the weekend and will update the public if it's necessary to keep the lobby closed to the public past August 2.

This is the second JP court lobby to close in Williamson County due to a COVID exposure. The JP court lobby in Taylor was closed for a few days recently.