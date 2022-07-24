Lobby of Justice of the Peace Precinct in Taylor to remain closed due to COVID

The lobby of Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Taylor will remain closed through part of this week due to recent positive cases of COVID-19 among staff.

The lobby will be closed to the public through Wednesday, July 27 to protect the health and safety of the community. The lobby has been closed to the public since Thursday, July 21.

Clerks will continue to work virtually for the time being. All day-to-day functions of the court will remain uninterrupted during the closure. Court business may still be performed by phone or by email, and civil cases may continue to be filed electronically.

Members of the public with business before the court may contact the court via email at jp4@wilco.org or by phone at 512-352-4155.

Clerks will still be responding to emails and answering phone calls during our normal business hours even though the lobby will be closed. Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.