Austin Public Health expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to young children, babies

Austin Public Health (APH) is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility following federal authorization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that all children 6 months through 5-years-old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

This age group is eligible to receive the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

Updated recommendations include:

Moderna (6 months to 5 years) - 2 doses given 4-8 weeks apart.

Pfizer (6 months to 4 years) 3 doses. 2nd dose is given 3-8 weeks after 1st dose, 3rd dose is given at least 8 weeks after 2nd dose.

Boosters are not currently recommended for this age group.

"This vaccine expansion comes at a critical time when we’re dealing with new subvariants and high community transmission," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "These vaccines will help to protect your children from severe COVID-19 symptoms and being hospitalized."

Parents with children under 5-years-old can skip the online appointment process and show up for their vaccine at APH's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Old Sims Elementary, 1203 Springdale Rd., Austin, TX 78721.

Wednesday and Thursday: 2-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Pfizer)

More than 74% of Travis County’s previously eligible population (ages 5+) is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That same population is also eligible for a booster dose. The CDC recommends an additional booster for adults 50 and older.