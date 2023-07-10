Driver killed in crash involving on-duty Austin police officer identified

Austin police have identified the driver who died in a crash involving an on-duty officer as 43-year-old Maria Irene Casillas Reyes.

The wreck happened Friday, June 30 around 5:03 p.m. on US Hwy 183 in North Austin.

APD officer Alyssa Preuss was taken to a hospital with injuries and has since been released.

APD's Vehicular Homicide unit is still investigating the crash and APD's Internal Affairs unit is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether any department policy violations occurred.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.



