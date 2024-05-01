Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into building in downtown Austin while fleeing traffic stop: DPS

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 1, 2024 1:15pm CDT
Downtown
Car crashes into building in downtown Austin

First responders are on the scene where a car crashed into what looks to be a parking garage on 15th and San Jacinto Streets in downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas - First responders are at the scene where a car crashed into a building in downtown Austin.

The crash happened at 15th and San Jacinto Streets, and the car appears to have crashed into a parking garage.

DPS says that a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene for a short distance and crashed.

According to DPS, an unknown number of occupants fled the scene on foot. DPS was able to locate and arrest some of the escaped occupants.

DPS says they have no further information to share at this time.