Car crashes into building in downtown Austin while fleeing traffic stop: DPS

First responders are at the scene where a car crashed into a building in downtown Austin.

The crash happened at 15th and San Jacinto Streets, and the car appears to have crashed into a parking garage.

DPS says that a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene for a short distance and crashed.

According to DPS, an unknown number of occupants fled the scene on foot. DPS was able to locate and arrest some of the escaped occupants.

DPS says they have no further information to share at this time.