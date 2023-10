A person has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in East Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash happened at the intersection of Oak Springs and Airport at around 6:24 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

CPR was administered, but ATCEMS says that an adult patient died at the scene.

Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene to assist with the investigation and there were no signs of intoxication.