Crash in Elgin leaves 1 person dead, 4 others hurt

One person has died, and four others were hurt in a crash in Elgin.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on March 11 on County Line Road about a mile south of 290.

When medics arrived, officials say two adults were pinned inside a vehicle. One of those adults was pronounced dead at the scene. The other adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries.

Three other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.