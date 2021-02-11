Crash involving a car pulled over on North Mopac leaves 1 dead

A man was killed on North Mopac when another driver struck him while he was making repairs to his vehicle on the shoulder.

APD says a preliminary investigation shows a 2005 Nissan Quest was pulled over onto the west shoulder of the 1700 block of North Mopac southbound. The driver exited the vehicle and was lying underneath the car trying to repair it. A 2016 Kia Soul was traveling southbound in the outside lane when it struck the driver's side of the Nissan Quest.

The driver of the Nissan Quest was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported. The driver of the Kia Soul remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. There was not any indication of impairment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This was Austin’s ninth fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 10 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 11 fatal crashes resulting in 11 fatalities.

