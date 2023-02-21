1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS says 3 vehicles crashed at the intersection of E. Anderson Lane and Cameron Road around 7:40 this morning in Northeast Austin.

One person was ejected from their vehicle.

An adult has died and two other adults have been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

One patient has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and the other has potentially serious injuries.

Police are on scene investigating what led to the crash. There may be road closures or delays in the area.